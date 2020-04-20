AMD Medicom to open mask factory in Montreal, will create 33 permanent jobs

Loading articles...

Last Updated Apr 20, 2020 at 3:14 pm EDT

MONTREAL — AMD Medicom Inc. says it will open a new Canadian mask manufacturing facility near its Montreal head office by July.

The move is expected to create at least 33 permanent jobs.

Demand for surgical and respiratory masks has soared around the world due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Quebec government is supporting the company through Investissement Quebec with a $4-million loan to speed the establishment of the plant.

Medicom, which manufactures masks and other medical equipment in more than 50 countries, says new long-term supply agreements are being finalized with both the Canadian and Quebec governments.

The plant will supply both N95 type masks and ASTM Level 3 surgical masks.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 20, 2020.

The Canadian Press

