Loading articles...

The latest developments on COVID-19 in Canada

Last Updated Apr 19, 2020 at 11:44 am EDT

The latest news on the COVID-19 global pandemic (all times Eastern):

11 a.m.

Ontario is reporting 568 more cases of COVID-19 today and 39 more deaths related to the virus.

There are now a total of 10,578 cases of the illness and a death toll of 553.

Just under half of all cases are marked as resolved.

There are 809 people in hospital with the coronavirus and 247 of them are in intensive care.

The Canadian Press

