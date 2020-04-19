Loading articles...

Police investigate 2 separate stabbings Sunday

A Toronto Police cruiser is seen in an undated photo. (CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman)

Toronto police are investigating two separate stabbings.

Police tweeted at around 12:30 a.m. Sunday they were called to the area of Dundas Street East and Sherbourne Street for a report of a stabbing.

Police officers found a man with serious injuries at the scene.

A man was arrested, police said.

Later Sunday morning, police said they were called to the Caledonia Road and Eglinton Avenue West area at around 5:29 a.m.

A man was found on the roadway suffering from stab wounds. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, police said.

Investigators said they believe the victim may have been stabbed in a nearby building.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them directly or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.

 

