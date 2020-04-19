Ontario reports 568 new cases of coronavirus, 39 more deaths

Ontario is reporting 568 new cases of coronavirus today, a 5.7 per cent increase from yesterday. The provincial total now stands at 10,578.

Thirty-nine new deaths were also reported, bringing the total to 553.

Resolved cases jumped from 4,875 to 5,209.

The number of people hospitalized decreased by 19 to 809. Those in the ICU decreased by three to 247. The number of patients on ventilators went down by one to 196.

In the last 24 hours, 9,643 tests were completed with 5,736 cases still under investigation.

Toronto Public Health was experiencing technical difficulties on Saturday but they have since posted data that says the city has 3,346 confirmed and presumptive cases of coronavirus and 162 deaths.