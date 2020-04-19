Loading articles...

Official: Police kill gunman who hijacked Dallas-area bus

Last Updated Apr 19, 2020 at 4:28 pm EDT

ROWLETT, Texas — A passenger opened fire on a Dallas-area public bus on Sunday before hijacking it and leading officers on a chase that ended in a shootout in which the passenger was killed and two officers were wounded, an official said.

The man got on the bus in Richardson, just north of Dallas, at around 11 a.m and opened fire, shattering windows, said Gordon Shattles, a spokesman for the Dallas Area Rapid Transit system. He then hijacked the bus and eventually led officers on a chase eastward before police used a spike strip to stop the vehicle in the suburb of Rowlett, Shattles said.

The man opened fire upon exiting the bus, leading officers to fire back, killing him, said Shattles, who didn’t release the suspect’s name. A DART public transportation officer and Garland police officer were shot and wounded, but their injuries weren’t considered life-threatening, he said.

There was one other passenger on the bus during the chase, but that person wasn’t injured, Shattles said.

Officers from Richardson, Garland, Dallas, Rowland and DART, which serves Dallas and its suburbs, took part in the chase.

The Associated Press

