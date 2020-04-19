8 coronavirus deaths at Halton Hills retirement home

Eight people have died due to coronavirus at a Halton Hills retirement home, public health officials said Saturday.

Halton Region Public Health said the people who died were all residents of the Mountainview Retirement Home in Georgetown.

The public health unit says 63 residents and 18 staff are also infected.

The outbreak was initially declared on March 31, but further investigation determined the outbreak was more widespread than initially thought, the agency said.

“This resulted in testing of all staff and residents, including those who were asymptomatic, and additional measures to isolate confirmed cases and the most at risk,” public health said in a news release.