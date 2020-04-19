Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
8 coronavirus deaths at Halton Hills retirement home
by News Staff
Posted Apr 19, 2020 8:31 am EDT
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, gray, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. THE CANADIAN PRESS/NIAID-RML via AP
Eight people have died due to coronavirus at a Halton Hills retirement home, public health officials said Saturday.
Halton Region Public Health said the people who died were all residents of the Mountainview Retirement Home in Georgetown.
The public health unit says 63 residents and 18 staff are also infected.
The outbreak was initially declared on March 31, but further investigation determined the outbreak was more widespread than initially thought, the agency said.
“This resulted in testing of all staff and residents, including those who were asymptomatic, and additional measures to isolate confirmed cases and the most at risk,” public health said in a news release.