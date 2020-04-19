Loading articles...

8 coronavirus deaths at Halton Hills retirement home

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, gray, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. THE CANADIAN PRESS/NIAID-RML via AP

Eight people have died due to coronavirus at a Halton Hills retirement home, public health officials said Saturday.

Halton Region Public Health said the people who died were all residents of the Mountainview Retirement Home in Georgetown.

The public health unit says 63 residents and 18 staff are also infected.

The outbreak was initially declared on March 31, but further investigation determined the outbreak was more widespread than initially thought, the agency said.

“This resulted in testing of all staff and residents, including those who were asymptomatic, and additional measures to isolate confirmed cases and the most at risk,” public health said in a news release.

|
Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 05:28 AM
A look at your lightly travelled roads this morning. DVP at Dundas.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 26 minutes ago
We can't seem to settle into a more seasonal weather pattern when in comes to temperatures. What is seasonal is al…
Latest Weather
Read more