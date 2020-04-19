EXCLUSIVE: Sources say Brampton jail to shut down amid outbreak of COVID-19

The Ontario Correctional Institute in Brampton is scheduled to temporarily close by end of business on Monday after at least three correctional officers tested positive for COVID-19.

Several sources confirm to CityNews that the Ministry of the Solicitor General aims to move approximately 140 inmates currently housed in the facility to Toronto South Detention Centre in Etobicoke over the next 24 hours. All current staff at the Brampton jail, which focuses on rehabilitating inmates with substance abuse or a history of sexual offences, are expected to be placed on a 14 day paid quarantine, before being redeployed to other parts of Ontario’s correctional system.

Peel Public Health declared an outbreak at the jail on Thursday after three correctional officers at the facility tested positive for COVID-19 and were potentially contagious while at work. Several inmates are currently being tested for the potentially deadly virus although CityNews could not confirm how many. As of late last week, the province confirmed four inmates – three at Toronto South and one at Monteith Correctional Facility – had tested positive for COVID-19.

To date, five correctional officers – including one at Toronto South – have tested positive for COVID19.

According to internal documents obtained by CityNews, during the shutdown the jail will be professionally cleaned and sterilized.

Requests for comment from the Ministry of the Solicitor General and the office of the Solicitor General were not immediately returned.