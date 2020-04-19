Loading articles...

Coronavirus: Live Q&A with Dr. Eileen de Villa

Diana Pereira, 680News and CityNews
Toronto's top doctor Dr. Eileen de Villa will answer your questions about COVID-19, live on Wed. April 22 at noon EST.

We know you have questions about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and we’re working to get you the answers, straight from the most trusted sources.

Toronto’s top doctor Eileen de Villa will answer your questions about COVID-19, live online, for 30 minutes on Wednesday April 22, from 12:30 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. EST.

Submit your questions about COVID-19 in the chat window below now, or post them on Twitter using the hashtag #COVIDanswers.

