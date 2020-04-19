Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
12 coronavirus-related deaths at Elm Grove long-term care centre
by News Staff
Posted Apr 19, 2020 5:53 pm EDT
Specimens to be tested for COVID-19 are seen in Surrey, B.C., on March 26, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Elm Grove Living Centre in Toronto is reporting 12 coronavirus-related deaths as well as a number of positive cases among both residents and staff.
A spokesperson for the long-term care centre did not say how many cases were confirmed at the home, but the city’s website says as of Friday, there were 61 cases.
Some infected residents will be moved to Mount Sinai Hospital for treatment and staff from the hospital will be assisting the staff at the home.
The spokesperson says all necessary infection control methods are being followed and staff have been provided with personal protective equipment as well.
Outbreaks of COVID-19 have been reported in 112 long-term care homes in Ontario, of which 66 are in Toronto.
As of Friday, there are a total of 929 cases of COVID-19 in long-term care homes in the city, with 102 deaths.
