The latest developments on COVID-19 in Canada

Last Updated Apr 18, 2020 at 10:44 am EDT

The latest news on the COVID-19 global pandemic (all times Eastern):

10:30 a.m.

Ontario reported another 485 cases of COVID-19 today as the province passed a total of 10,000 cases of the virus.

There were also 36 new deaths for a new total of 514.

More than 800 people are in hospital and 250 them are in intensive care.

The Canadian Press

