Ontario surpasses 10,000 coronavirus cases, 500 deaths

Ontario has surpassed 10,000 cases of novel coronavirus with 485 new cases reported today, a 5.1 per cent increase in total cases over yesterday.

The provincial total now stands at 10,010.

The number of deaths also surpassed 500, as 36 new deaths were reported to bring the total to 514.

Resolved cases jumped from 4,556 to 4,875.

The number of people hospitalized decreased Saturday by one to 828, while those in the ICU increased by five to 250. Three less patients are on ventilators at 197.

Almost 9,500 tests were completed in the last 24 hours as the backlog of cases under investigation swelled to 6,833.