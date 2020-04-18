Loading articles...

No winning ticket for Friday night's $39 million Lotto Max jackpot

Last Updated Apr 18, 2020 at 5:58 am EDT

TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for the $39 million jackpot in Friday night’s Lotto Max draw.

The jackpot for the next draw on April 21 will be approximately $44 million.

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 37 minutes ago
ICYMI - construction shutting down a couple of ramps in the downtown area for all of today (Saturday). Ramp from SB…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 55 minutes ago
Good morning! We're expecting a good amount of sunshine today and temperatures finally getting closer to the season…
Latest Weather
Read more