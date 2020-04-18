Loading articles...

Mississauga stabbing leaves one woman dead

A woman is dead following a stabbing in Mississauga.

Peel Regional Police say they were called to a green space in the area of Mississauga Road and Williams Parkway just before 8 p.m. Saturday night.

Police say the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further details have been released at this time.

More to come

