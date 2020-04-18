City begins planning for when regular life can restart in Toronto

Mayor John Tory says he’s started discussions with city officials about when regular life can restart, though he warns the time hasn’t come yet.

Tory made clear we are not yet in the position to restart the city, adding “We are very much still waging war against this virus. Lives are still at risk and we cannot take out foot off the gas when it comes to all our collective efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19.”

As of 4 p.m. Friday, Toronto has 3,145 confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 and 154 deaths. Of those cases, 172 people have recovered.

Tory says there’s no “on and off switch” for physical distancing, and that changes will be made in phases.

He says all plans to re-open the city will be based on continuing to protect public health and saving lives.

City officials began to map out the work that will need to be done to restart the city along with how best to deliver the plan so it is ready to go when the time comes.

“When exactly we restart the city depends on each and every one of us,” read a statement from Tory.”These efforts that so many of you are taking right now to stop the spread of COVID-19 will bring that restart as soon as safely possible.”

