Celine Dion, Shawn Mendes among stars set to appear in 'One World' special

Canadian singers Celine Dion, Shawn Mendes, and Michael Buble are among the artists slated to appear in tonight’s “One World: Together At Home” global TV and streaming special.

Lady Gaga helped curate the two-hour worldwide broadcast event, which will be simulcast (at 8 p.m. ET) across multiple platforms, including those of the CBC, Bell Media and beIN Sports in Canada.

Amazon Prime Video will also stream the special in Canada.

The international advocacy organization Global Citizen and the World Health Organization are launching the event to celebrate and support health-care workers and others on the frontlines in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Late-night TV personalities Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Colbert will co-host along with characters from “Sesame Street.”

The commercial-free broadcast will feature stories from frontline health-care workers and families, and performances by artists and comedians.

Other celebrities expected to appear include the Rolling Stones, Chris Martin, Oprah Winfrey, Elton John, John Legend, Kelly Clarkson, Lizzo, Paul McCartney, Stevie Wonder, Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish, Eddie Vedder, Jennifer Lopez, Lupita Nyong’o and David Beckham.

Other Canadians in the lineup include singer Jessie Reyez, late-night TV host Lilly Singh and hockey player P.K. Subban.

Bell Media channels airing the event include CTV, CTV2, everywhere CTV content can be found, TSN, CP24, MUCH, MTV, and in French on VRAK.

The special will also be streamed live on the iHeartRadio Canada app, the CTV App, CBC Gem and additional streaming platforms.

Listeners can also hear it simulcast on iHeartRadio Canada’s Virgin Radio stations and on CBC Music and CBC Listen.

Following its live TV, radio, and digital broadcast, the event will be available on demand in English and French on Crave, as well as CTV.ca and the CTV app.

A six-hour pre-show will stream before the broadcast special, starting at 2 p.m. ET on platforms including YouTube, Facebook and Instagram.

Online: www.globalcitizen.org/togetherathome

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 18, 2020.

Victoria Ahearn, The Canadian Press