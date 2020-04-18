Loading articles...

Canada and U.S. extends border closure for 30 days

Last Updated Apr 18, 2020 at 11:36 am EDT

A border walks by a closed gate at the in Thousand Islands border, near Gananqoue, Ont., on Monday March 16, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lars Hagberg

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has confirmed Canada has extended its border closure with the United States for 30 days.

The closure restricts non-essential travel across the border.

The border was originally closed on March 21, with the arrangement set to expire on Tuesday.

More to come

