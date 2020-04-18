Bylaw officer assaulted as city reports continued 'troubling behaviour'

The City of Toronto says a bylaw enforcement officer was assaulted on Friday as people continue to disregard signage and barriers at parks while not maintaining proper social distancing.

In a statement, the city says it continues to see “troubling behaviour” from people as the weather improves and residents become frustrated with the ongoing restrictions.

“People continue to build fire pits at Bluffers Park and gatherings were observed at the boat launch in King’s Mill Park,” said city officials. “People are still removing signage and barriers at many locations. Long lines without proper social distancing continue to form outside businesses.”

At least one person was arrested after a bylaw enforcement officer was assaulted in a park. No further details were released on the circumstances surrounding the assault or the officer’s condition.

The city says it received 440 complaints Friday about people using outdoor amenities and not practicing social distancing in parks and police and bylaw officers issued 19 tickets, bringing the total number of tickets issued since April 3 to 338.

The city says it also received 30 complaints about non-essential businesses remaining open.

Toronto Public Health reports a total 3,346 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the city with the number of confirmed cases sitting at 3,013 and 333 probable cases. Of those, 274 people are in hospital and 98 of those patients are in intensive case. Eight new deaths were also recorded bringing the total up to 162.