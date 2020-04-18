Aunt of ex-Governer General Michaelle Jean dies of COVID-19 in long-term care home

Canada’s former Governor General says her aunt has died of coronavirus in a long-term care centre in Montreal.

In a series of tweets, Michaelle Jean said the family could neither assist nor accompany her aunt in her final moments adding that there will be no “farewell ceremonies” as funeral services will be responsible for cremating her remains.

Jean did not say at which facility her aunt was a resident.

“My thoughts are with all those, all the families who, like us, are facing these difficult moments. We are of the same humanity and we have to go through this ordeal knowing that we are not alone,” said Jean.

Jean went on to thank the medical staff and healthcare workers who took care of her aunt, saying “we are confined in sorrow.”

Up to 125 military personnel with medical expertise are being deployed to nursing homes in the Montreal area after Premier Francois Legault took the unusual step of asking the federal government for assistance from the Canadian Armed Forces.

So far, 61 of 99 residents at the Residence Herron have tested positive for COVID-19, with some results still pending, according to the regional health authority.

The new numbers do not include the 31 deaths reported earlier at the facility, which came under provincial trusteeship after reports of appalling conditions at the home.

The so-called intervention teams bound for the five long-term care homes in Montreal will be composed of one nurse and 12 technicians, each supported by support staff.

“For the moment, five long-term care centres in the Greater Montreal area are at the heart of the reconnaissance efforts and the needs analysis will be performed in liaison with the civilian teams on site,” the Forces said in a release Saturday.

The Red Cross will train 40 people each day to help residents of the area’s long-term care facilities as the virus rages through Quebec, which counts the most confirmed cases of any province at more than 17,500, the health agency said.

Jean was Canada’s Governor General from 2005 to 2010. She was also the first woman to hold the position of Secretary-General of the Organisation internationale de la Francophonie from 2015 to 2018.

Files from The Canadian Press were used in this report