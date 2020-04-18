Loading articles...

About 25 people killed in flooding in eastern Congo

Last Updated Apr 18, 2020 at 11:14 am EDT

BENI, Congo — A local official says about 25 people have been killed by flooding in eastern Congo.

The administrator of Uvira territory in South Kivu province, Kiza Muhato, told The Associated Press that the search continued Saturday for bodies.

Muhato said about 45 other people were injured and about 3,500 homes were destroyed when the Mulongwe river flooded in Uvira city on Friday.

About 1,000 families are now homeless, Muhato said.

The administrator called for urgent help from aid groups and volunteers.

Al-Hadji Kudra Maliro, The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 06:28 AM
ICYMI - construction shutting down a couple of ramps in the downtown area for all of today (Saturday). Ramp from SB…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:10 AM
Good morning! We're expecting a good amount of sunshine today and temperatures finally getting closer to the season…
Latest Weather
Read more