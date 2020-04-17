Union wants government to curtail grocery trips to slow COVID-19 spread

CALGARY — Western Canada’s largest private-sector union is proposing that people be limited to one trip to the grocery store each week to prevent the spread of COVID-19 among customers and workers.

Tom Hesse, president of the United Food and Commercial Workers 401, which represents 32,000 workers, says governments should also bring in regulations that allow only one person per family in a store at a time.

The union suggests loyalty programs and membership cards could be used to track visits and peace officers may be needed to enforce the regulations.

While people can be fined for violating social distancing rules inside grocery stores, Hesse says it’s still a free-for-all.

He says the union will be sending an official proposal to the Alberta government and grocery store chains next week.

An Alberta Health spokesman says there are already plenty of distancing safeguards in place, but the department will monitor the situation and take further action if necessary.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 17, 2020

The Canadian Press