Loading articles...

Union wants government to curtail grocery trips to slow COVID-19 spread

Last Updated Apr 17, 2020 at 2:14 pm EDT

Hundreds of people wait in line to enter Costco in Toronto on Monday, April 13, 2020. Health officials and the government have asked that people stay inside to help curb the spread of COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

CALGARY — Western Canada’s largest private-sector union is proposing that people be limited to one trip to the grocery store each week to prevent the spread of COVID-19 among customers and workers.

Tom Hesse, president of the United Food and Commercial Workers 401, which represents 32,000 workers, says governments should also bring in regulations that allow only one person per family in a store at a time.

The union suggests loyalty programs and membership cards could be used to track visits and peace officers may be needed to enforce the regulations.

While people can be fined for violating social distancing rules inside grocery stores, Hesse says it’s still a free-for-all.

He says the union will be sending an official proposal to the Alberta government and grocery store chains next week. 

An Alberta Health spokesman says there are already plenty of distancing safeguards in place, but the department will monitor the situation and take further action if necessary.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 17, 2020

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 22 minutes ago
EB 401 ramp to Mississauga Rd. is CLOSED due to a stalled vehicle. #EB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 08:01 AM
We’ve had trace amounts of snow recorded at #Toronto YYZ for the past 4 days and more flurries possible today. The…
Latest Weather
Read more