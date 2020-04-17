Trudeau commits $500 million to arts, culture and sports sectors affected by COVID-19

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government will provide $500 million in support to the arts, culture and sports sectors through Heritage Canada.

The move comes as part of broader efforts to support creative industries impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trudeau says the government recognizes that many artists are facing financial difficulties.

He added those industries “continue to make us dream, particularly in dark times.”

More details on the financial support are expected to be outlined today by Heritage Minister Steven Guilbeault.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 17, 2020.

The Canadian Press