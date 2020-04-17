Loading articles...

Trudeau commits $500 million to arts, culture and sports sectors affected by COVID-19

Last Updated Apr 17, 2020 at 12:44 pm EDT

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addresses Canadians on the COVID-19 pandemic from Rideau Cottage in Ottawa on Friday, April 17, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government will provide $500 million in support to the arts, culture and sports sectors through Heritage Canada.

The move comes as part of broader efforts to support creative industries impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trudeau says the government recognizes that many artists are facing financial difficulties.

He added those industries “continue to make us dream, particularly in dark times.”

More details on the financial support are expected to be outlined today by Heritage Minister Steven Guilbeault.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 17, 2020.

The Canadian Press

