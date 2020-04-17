The latest developments on COVID-19 in Canada

The latest news on the COVID-19 global pandemic (all times Eastern):

7:10 a.m.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has introduced new emergency measures requiring retirement home workers to only work at one facility at a time.

The provincial government says all care homes must be compliant with the order by April 22.

Ford has said that having staff work at multiple facilities puts residents at higher risk.

Another emergency measure will allow local health units to more easily reassign frontline staff between long-term care homes, hospitals and other community facilities.

The Canadian Press