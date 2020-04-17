Loading articles...

Taylor Swift has cancelled all shows, appearances for 2020

Last Updated Apr 17, 2020 at 1:28 pm EDT

FILE - In this June 22, 2018, file photo, singer Taylor Swift performs on stage in concert at Wembley Stadium in London. Swift is canceling all of her performances and appearances for the rest of the year because of the coronavirus pandemic. “With many events throughout the world already cancelled, and upon direction from health officials in an effort to keep fans safe and help prevent the spread of COVID-19, sadly the decision has been made to cancel all Taylor Swift live appearances and performances this year," Swift’s representative said in a statement released Friday. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK — Taylor Swift is cancelling all of her performances and appearances for the rest of the year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“With many events throughout the world already cancelled, and upon direction from health officials in an effort to keep fans safe and help prevent the spread of COVID-19, sadly the decision has been made to cancel all Taylor Swift live appearances and performances this year,” Swift’s representative said in a statement released Friday.

The statement said Swift’s U.S. and Brazil shows will take place next year, explaining that tickets for those shows “will transfer to a new show date without action on the part of ticket holders.” The new dates will be announced this year,

Those seeking refunds for tickets purchased for the U.S. Lover Fest shows “will be available starting May 1, subject to Ticketmaster terms,” the statement read.

The Associated Press

