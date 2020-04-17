Loading articles...

1 injured in shooting near Dixon Road and Islington

Police at the scene of a shooting near Dixon Road and Islington Avenue on April 17, 2020. CITYNEWS

One person is in hospital after a shooting overnight.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at Dixon Road and Dixington Crescent, just east of Islington Avenue, around 1 a.m. Friday.

Multiple shots were reportedly heard in the area and suspects fled the scene before police arrived.

The victim was rushed to a trauma centre with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Investigators are looking for dash-cam or video surveillance.

