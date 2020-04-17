Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Senate extends adjournment until June 2 amid negotiations over return of MPs
by The Canadian Press
Posted Apr 17, 2020 12:10 pm EDT
Last Updated Apr 17, 2020 at 12:14 pm EDT
OTTAWA — The Senate will not resume sitting until June 2 at the earliest.
The office of the Speaker of the upper chamber says the decision was taken as part of the Senate’s efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The Senate was slated to return on Tuesday.
Negotiations continue among the major parties as to whether — and exactly how — the House of Commons will resume Monday, with the Conservatives seeking four days of sittings a week so they can question ministers and debate legislation and the Liberals wanting fewer.
The work of three Senate committees will continue by videoconference or teleconference during the adjournment.
In addition, the Speaker’s office says, the Senate could be recalled before June if it’s needed to deal with government legislation.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 17, 2020.