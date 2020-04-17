Police investigating after body of man found in Beaches

Police are investigating after the body of a man in his 40s was discovered in the Beaches.

Police were called to The Beach Cinemas on Queen Street East near Eastern Avenue around 6:30 p.m. Friday after a passerby made a 9-1-1 call.

They discovered the man unconscious and without vital signs at the rear of the building.

Paramedics say the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say they are treating the man’s death as suspicious but would not say if there were any obvious signs of trauma on the body.

Police added they are not currently looking for any suspects at this time.