All passengers must wear masks on planes: Transport Canada

Transport Canada says that starting Monday, people flying to or from Canadian airports will have to have masks to contain their germs.

Minister Marc Garneau says that starting at noon on April 20, passengers won’t be allowed to board planes unless they have non-medical face coverings, to try to slow the spread of COVID-19.

They’ll only have to wear the masks when they have to be close to others, such as at screening points or if the planes are crowded.

Masks are being encouraged for passengers on boats, ferries, trains and buses but aren’t being made mandatory.