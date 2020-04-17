Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Ontario confirms 564 new cases of coronavirus, 55 more deaths
by News staff
Posted Apr 17, 2020 10:48 am EDT
Last Updated Apr 17, 2020 at 11:10 am EDT
FILE - A scientist at a German university examines blood samples as part of a COVID-19 study. (Photo by Matthias Balk/picture alliance via Getty Images)
Ontario has confirmed 564 new cases of novel coronavirus today, marking a 6.3 per cent increase in total cases over yesterday.
The provincial total now stands at 9,525.
The updated numbers include 55 more deaths, bringing the total to 478 and representing five per cent of all cases.
Resolved cases jumped from 4,194 to 4,556 with just under 9,000 tests being completed over the last 24 hours. The number of cases still under investigation have also increased significantly to just under 6,000 tests.
People in the hospital now sits at 829, up by 22 over Thursday, but those in the ICU has actually decreased by three to 245.
