Ontario confirms 564 new cases of coronavirus, 55 more deaths

Ontario has confirmed 564 new cases of novel coronavirus today, marking a 6.3 per cent increase in total cases over yesterday.

The provincial total now stands at 9,525.

The updated numbers include 55 more deaths, bringing the total to 478 and representing five per cent of all cases.

Resolved cases jumped from 4,194 to 4,556 with just under 9,000 tests being completed over the last 24 hours. The number of cases still under investigation have also increased significantly to just under 6,000 tests.

People in the hospital now sits at 829, up by 22 over Thursday, but those in the ICU has actually decreased by three to 245.