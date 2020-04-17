Loading articles...

Ontario confirms 564 new cases of coronavirus, 55 more deaths

Last Updated Apr 17, 2020 at 11:10 am EDT

FILE - A scientist at a German university examines blood samples as part of a COVID-19 study. (Photo by Matthias Balk/picture alliance via Getty Images)

 

Ontario has confirmed 564 new cases of novel coronavirus today, marking a 6.3 per cent increase in total cases over yesterday.

The provincial total now stands at 9,525.

The updated numbers include 55 more deaths, bringing the total to 478 and representing five per cent of all cases.

Resolved cases jumped from 4,194 to 4,556 with just under 9,000 tests being completed over the last 24 hours. The number of cases still under investigation have also increased significantly to just under 6,000 tests.

People in the hospital now sits at 829, up by 22 over Thursday, but those in the ICU has actually decreased by three to 245.

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
Watch out for a stalled vehicle WB 401 at the 404 in the express in the right lane and right shoulder
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 08:01 AM
We’ve had trace amounts of snow recorded at #Toronto YYZ for the past 4 days and more flurries possible today. The…
Latest Weather
Read more