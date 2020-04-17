One person dead in two-alarm downtown blaze

One person is dead following a two-alarm blaze in the downtown core Friday night.

Fire crews were called by police to a 22-storey high rise on Victoria Street near Shuter Street just after 9 p.m.

Officials say flames could be seen emanating from a 12th floor balcony and police say residents were evacuated from the building and sheltered in multiple buses.

Firefighters discovered a person in a unit on the 12th floor and they were taken to the lobby of the building where life-saving measures were performed.

Paramedics say the person was pronounced dead at the scene. No age or gender was provided.

A second patient was transported to hospital with an unrelated medical emergency.

Fire officials said they were slightly delayed in getting to the scene due to police activity in the area.

Police confirm they were responding to a report of an assault just before 8:30 p.m., however, it’s uncertain if there is a connection between that incident and the fire.

The province’s Special Investigations Unit has been called in to look into the assault incident.