Move Your Small Business in the Right Direction with The Small Business Matters Series presented by RBC | Ep 2

Are you a small business owner?

The Chatter that Matters podcast and it’s new series Small Business Matters presented by RBC is here to help you navigate your way through the ever changing landscape of today’s economy.

Chatter that Matters is a podcast created and hosted by Tony Chapman. The podcast cuts through the chaos and clutter to focus on what matters most to you, your livelihood, your community and your planet. Each CTM episode begins with an essential question followed by a quest to identify the insights and ideas that you get to where you need to go.

This week’s episode featuring Paul Hemburrow is available on April 20th. Check it out and find past episodes here.

Paul Hemburrow and his partner buy a profitable business that rents TV sets to patients in hos- pitals and then reinvents the business to offer a suite of innovative tools that patients can ac- cess at their bedside while benefiting the hospital and healthcare. They spend a year trying to convince hospitals they can be more than just renters of boxes, and finally have the break- through they need.

COVID-19 arrives and no one is focused on the future, just surviving the day. Health Hub knows that putting the future of healthcare in the patient’s hands is the right vision, but they are running out of time and money. We step in with expert advice from RBC.