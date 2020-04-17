Loading articles...

Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed.

Last Updated Apr 17, 2020 at 11:14 am EDT

Grain futures were mostly higher Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for May delivery lost 6.20 cents at $5.3220 a bushel; May corn was gained 6.20 cents at $3.2460 a bushel; May oats rose 2.80 cents at $2.87 a bushel; while May soybeans was up 1.40 cents at 8.3760 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle was off .35 cent at $.9510 a pound; Mar. feeder cattle rose 3.10 cents at $1.1985 a pound; Apr. lean hogs fell 1.07 cents at .3825 a pound.

The Associated Press

