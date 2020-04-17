Loading articles...

Grains mixed, livestock mixed.

Last Updated Apr 17, 2020 at 3:44 pm EDT

Wheat for May rose 3.75 cents at 5.2975 a bushel; May. corn was up .50 cent at 3.1975 a bushel, May oats was off 1.25 cents at $2.88 a bushel; while May soybeans fell 4.25 cents at $8.3250 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Apr. live cattle was off .85 cent at $.9465 a pound; Apr. feeder cattle rose 1.27 cents at $1.1952 a pound; while May. lean hogs was up .60 cents at $.3792 a pound.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
Retweeted @OPP_HSD: To the driver on the #QEW steering with your knees, holding your hair in one hand and scissors✂️ in the other...😒 Guaranteed v…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 08:01 AM
We’ve had trace amounts of snow recorded at #Toronto YYZ for the past 4 days and more flurries possible today. The…
Latest Weather
Read more