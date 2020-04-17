How to eat well (enough) during quarantine

In today’s Big Story podcast, in the early days of self-isolation, for some people food was an adventure. For others, an obstacle. But now that we’ve been at this for a while, perhaps you’ve realized that your standards are slipping. How can we possibly feed ourselves well through this when there are so many barriers?

Some of us have lost access to ingredients, or the income to buy them. Some of us are alone—and cooking for one is hard. Some of us are trying to keep young children fed—when they aren’t getting enough exercise to make them properly hungry. And a lot of us are anxious, or depressed, and that makes it really tough to work up the energy to cook a proper meal. So when you do get the chance to shop or order, what should be on your list to help change that?

GUEST: Leslie Beck, dietician



