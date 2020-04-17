Loading articles...

Cities and towns in Atlantic Canada feeling cash crunch from COVID-19: Savage

Last Updated Apr 17, 2020 at 12:14 pm EDT

Mayor Mike Savage addresses the crowd at the annual Treaty Day parade in Halifax on Monday, Oct. 3, 2016. Municipalities of all sizes in Atlantic Canada are starting to feel the squeeze of the economic shut down to battle COVID-19, and are looking for financial help in order to maintain basic essential services. Mike Savage, mayor of the Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM), has even taken a voluntary 20 per cent cut in his net pay until at least July, in what he calls a "small gesture to do his part." THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

HALIFAX — Municipalities of all sizes in Atlantic Canada are starting to feel the squeeze of the economic shut down to battle COVID-19, and are looking for financial help in order to maintain basic essential services.

Mike Savage, mayor of the Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM), has even taken a voluntary 20 per cent cut in his net pay until at least July, in what he calls a “small gesture” to do his part.

Savage says cities such as his are feeling the pinch across the country, and are facing shortfalls in cash for services such as police, fire and transit.

He says two measures that would provide significant help include a large increase to the so-called gas tax, a federal fund for municipalities that was doubled last year for infrastructure use, and more access to lower interest provincial loans.

Without the help, Savage says there will be a compound effect on municipal budgets for years to come.

HRM announced Wednesday it was laying off close to 1,500 casual, temporary and seasonal employees due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Most of the workers are in the recreation department, while crossing guards and seasonal labourers are also being cut.

The municipality also instituted a hiring freeze and announced it was moving the deadline for personal and commercial property taxes back to June 1.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 17, 2020

 

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 11:26 AM
WB 401 at the 404, problems have cleared
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 08:01 AM
We’ve had trace amounts of snow recorded at #Toronto YYZ for the past 4 days and more flurries possible today. The…
Latest Weather
Read more