Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Canada Life cuts group health insurance plan premiums
by The Canadian Press
Posted Apr 17, 2020 8:35 am EDT
Last Updated Apr 17, 2020 at 8:44 am EDT
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, gray, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-NIAID-RML via AP
TORONTO — The Canada Life Assurance Co. is cutting group health insurance premiums for its employer-sponsored group benefits plans in a bid to help small- and medium-sized businesses dealing with COVID-19.
The company says that beginning in May it will apply premium reduction adjustments for the month of April, retroactive to April 1.
The credits will be applied to May invoices.
The reductions will be 50 per cent for dental and 20 per cent for vision and extended health care benefits, excluding prescription drugs.
Canada Life says prescription drugs are not included as the services are essential and the number of claims have not dropped.
The insurer says the premium reductions will help more than 26,000 of its business customers.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 17, 2020.