5 things to know today - that aren't about the virus
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 17, 2020 6:15 am EDT
Last Updated Apr 17, 2020 at 6:28 am EDT
In this photo made from video footage released by Roscosmos space agency U.S. astronaut Jessica Meir sits in a chair shortly after the landing of the Russian Soyuz MS-15 space capsule near the town of Dzhezkazgan, Kazakhstan, Friday, April 17, 2020. An International Space Station crew has landed safely after more than 200 days in space. The Soyuz capsule carrying NASA astronauts Andrew Morgan, Meir and Russian space agency Roscosmos' Oleg Skripochka touched down on Friday on the steppes of Kazakhstan. (Roscosmos Space Agency via AP)
Your daily look at late-breaking news and stories that are being talked about:
1. ISS CREW LANDS IN KAZAKHSTAN
An International Space Station crew has landed safely in Kazakhstan after more than 200 days in space.
2. ANXIETY REMAINS HIGH 25 YEARS AFTER OKLAHOMA CITY BOMBING
Ordinarily, survivors and victims’ families would gather Sunday at the memorial where the Alfred P. Murrah Building once stood to pay tribute to the lives that were lost in the Oklahoma City bombing 25 years ago, but these are not ordinary times.
3. SKOREAN COURT TO RE-OPEN CASE ON ABUSIVE VAGRANT FACILITY
South Korea’s Supreme Court says it will re-open a case related to the enslavement and abuse of thousands of people at a vagrants’ facility in the 1970s and 1980s.