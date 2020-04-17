Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
4 Texas family members killed, suspect jailed without bond
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 17, 2020 6:26 pm EDT
Last Updated Apr 17, 2020 at 6:28 pm EDT
LAREDO, Texas — A 20-year-old man was jailed without bond Friday after four members of a Texas family, including a two-year-old child, were found dead.
Samuel Enrique Lopez was booked into the Webb County Jail in Laredo on two counts of capital murder, one involving multiple victims and another involving a child younger than age 10. Both are punishable by death or life imprisonment without parole, if convicted.
Jail records list no attorney for Lopez.
Laredo police said they received a report of a deceased person at a house about 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Officers arrived to find signs of a possible crime scene and none of the family members were present.
A search of the area found three bodies in a vacant lot next door. Police said they then interviewed Lopez and found the child’s body a mile away.
Police have not revealed a motive for the slayings.