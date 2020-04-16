Trump hosts call with Trudeau and G7 amid differences on COVID-19 restrictions

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his fellow G7 leaders are being hosted today by an impatient American president far more anxious than they appear to be to ease restrictions meant to control the spread of COVID-19.

President Donald Trump is leading a teleconference today with his counterparts because the U.S. holds the rotating chair of the G7 this year.

Trump has expressed enthusiasm about easing restrictions to reboot the American economy ahead of the November presidential election.

Trudeau said Wednesday that as impatient as people are to reopen businesses and ease social distancing, it would be “terrible” to prematurely ease restrictions and suddenly cause another big wave of the virus.

Other G7 countries enter today’s meeting facing an array of formidable challenges in their own fights against the pandemic.

The G7 also includes Germany, Britain, Japan, France, Italy and the European Union.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 15, 2020.

The Canadian Press