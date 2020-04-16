Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Trump hosts call with Trudeau and G7 amid differences on COVID-19 restrictions
by The Canadian Press
Posted Apr 16, 2020 10:34 am EDT
Last Updated Apr 16, 2020 at 10:44 am EDT
President Donald Trump walks on the Colonnade to speak about the coronavirus in the Rose Garden of the White House, Wednesday, April 15, 2020, in Washington. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his fellow G7 leaders are being hosted today by an impatient American president far more anxious than they appear to be to ease restrictions meant to control the spread of COVID-19.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Alex Brandon
OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his fellow G7 leaders are being hosted today by an impatient American president far more anxious than they appear to be to ease restrictions meant to control the spread of COVID-19.
President Donald Trump is leading a teleconference today with his counterparts because the U.S. holds the rotating chair of the G7 this year.
Trump has expressed enthusiasm about easing restrictions to reboot the American economy ahead of the November presidential election.
Trudeau said Wednesday that as impatient as people are to reopen businesses and ease social distancing, it would be “terrible” to prematurely ease restrictions and suddenly cause another big wave of the virus.
Other G7 countries enter today’s meeting facing an array of formidable challenges in their own fights against the pandemic.
The G7 also includes Germany, Britain, Japan, France, Italy and the European Union.
