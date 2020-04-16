Loading articles...

The latest developments on COVID-19 in Canada

Last Updated Apr 16, 2020 at 7:14 am EDT

The latest news on the COVID-19 global pandemic (all times Eastern):

6:50 a.m.

The Toronto Transit Commission says 38 of its bus drivers refused work on Wednesday over safety concerns related to COVID-19.

TTC spokesperson Stuart Green said five of the drivers initiated work refusals on Wednesday morning, followed by another 33 in the evening.

The Ministry of Labour said the report by the five workers did not meet the requirements of a work refusal, and the inspector is still ruling on the second round of claims.

Green said the Ministry of Labour cited the TTC’s practices of rear-door boarding on busses, blocking of seats nearest to the driver and availability of hand sanitizer as examples of physical distancing measures in place to protect workers

The Canadian Press

