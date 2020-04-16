Loading articles...

Small plane causes stir after landing on highway near Quebec City

Last Updated Apr 16, 2020 at 4:58 pm EDT

ST-AUGUSTIN-DE-DESMAURES, Que. — A small plane caused a stir this morning when it landed on a highway near Quebec City.

Motorists who were driving on Highway 40 near the municipality of St-Augustin-de-Desmaures alerted the police around 10:40 a.m.

Sgt. Helene Nepton of the provincial police said the aircraft landed without incident, and nobody on the plane or on the highway was injured.

Video posted to social media shows the Piper PA-28 Cherokee descending between cars and landing in the centre of the westbound lanes as traffic behind it slows to a crawl.

The emergency landing took place just south of Quebec City’s Jean Lesage International Airport.

Officials weren’t able to say why the plane needed to land immediately.

“We received calls mentioning that an airplane was landing on westbound Highway 40,” Nepton said. “Fortunately, the aircraft landed without a collision, and then no one was injured. In fact, traffic was able to resume quickly in the area.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 16, 2020.

The Canadian Press

