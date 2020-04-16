Scarborough facility confirms death of long-time personal support worker to COVID-19

A personal support worker at a long-term care facility in Scarborough has died as a result of COVID-19.

The woman, a 31-year service veteran, was employed at Altamont Care Community.

“Today we received the difficult news of the passing of a much-loved and valued team member from Altamont Care Community,” read a brief statement issued by the President and CEO Lois Cormack. “She will be sadly missed by all of her colleagues and by all the residents she cared for.”

According to the City of Toronto, there were 42 confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Altamont and eight confirmed deaths as of April 15.

In a letter addessed to Premier Doug Ford, Sharleen Stewart, president of the Services Employees International Union Healthcare (SEIU), said the organization is “mourning the loss of our dear member of 31 years from Scarborough, a caring and compassionate personal support worker (PSW) who died because of COVID-19.”

Stewart is calling for an immediate sit down with the premier, health minister and Ontario’s chief medical officer to discuss further actions the government can take to “support frontline healthcare workers as they fight for all of us against the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Among those actions, Stewart is calling on the provincial government to take over administration and operation of Eatonville Care Place and Anson Place Care Centre, saying “lives are literally at stake.”

At Eatonville, 31 residents have died from coronavirus and there are a total of 79 positive cases. The long-term care facility says everyone there will now be tested and the expanded testing criteria from Toronto Public Health will help them better understand the scope of the outbreak.

“Our members working on the frontline of these facilities have lost all confidence that everything that can be done is being done to keep people safe and protected,” said Stewart. “We believe management at these facilites have failed.”

Ontario expanded its priority COVID-19 testing Thursday to include essential workers, residents and staff of homeless shelters and group homes, and people living with health-care workers.

There have been 104 outbreaks reported in long-term care homes, with cases in 933 residents and 530 staff members. At least 163 residents have died.