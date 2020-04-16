Loading articles...

Is it safe to open mail and packages during the pandemic?

Last Updated Apr 16, 2020 at 1:44 pm EDT

Illustration by Peter Hamlin.;

Is it safe to open mail and packages during the pandemic?

There is no evidence that COVID-19 is spreading through mail or parcels, according to the World Health Organization and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Most of it is spread from droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes, which are inhaled by people nearby.

Health experts say the risks are very low that COVID-19 will remain on envelopes or packages and infect anyone who handles them.

It’s still a good idea to wash your hands thoroughly and regularly — and avoid touching your face — after handling deliveries.

Like many businesses, the U.S. Postal Service has limited visitors to its facilities and asks that anyone who comes to the post office to stand at least 6 feet away from another person.

___

The AP is answering your questions about the coronavirus pandemic in this new series. Submit them at: FactCheck@AP.org.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
UPDATE: NB 400 north of Teston - problem moved to right shoulder, delays have eased. #NB400
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 10:52 AM
Retweeted @jilltaylor680: Radar as of 10:39am. Some April snow showers moving through the GTA (April 16)
Latest Weather
Read more