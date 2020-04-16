Loading articles...

How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

Last Updated Apr 16, 2020 at 4:44 pm EDT

Stock indexes ended a wobbly day with modest gains Thursday, while the biggest increases went to Amazon, Netflix and other companies poised to do the best during the coronavirus crunch.

The S&P 500 rose 0.6% after flipping between small gains and losses all day. The latest dour report on the job market dampened sentiment. More stocks fell than rose as companies bound to suffer most from the virus-related shutdowns pulled back. Bond prices rose, sending yields lower.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 index rose 16.19 points, or 0.6%, to 2,799.55.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 33.33, or 0.1%, to 23,537.68.

The Nasdaq climbed 139.19 points, or 1.7%, to 8,532.36.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks gave up 5.89 points, or 0.5%, to 1,178.09.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 9.73 points, or 0.3%.

The Dow is down 181.69 points, or 0.8%.

The Nasdaq is up 378.79 points, or 4.6%

The Russell 2000 is down 68.64 points, or 5.5%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 431.23 points, or 13.3%.

The Dow is down 5,000.76 points, or 17.5%.

The Nasdaq is down 440.24 points, or 4.9%

The Russell 2000 is down 490.38 points, or 29.4%.

The Associated Press

