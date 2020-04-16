Federal inmate dies from COVID-19 complications at prison in Mission, B.C.

ABBOTSFORD, B.C. — An inmate has died from an apparent complication related to COVID-19 at a prison in B.C.

Correctional Services of Canada says it is the first death from the novel coronavirus at a federal prison.

The agency says in a statement the inmate died at Abbotsford Regional Hospital on Wednesday.

The inmate, who has not been identified, was serving time at Mission Institution.

Correctional Services says 54 people have tested positive at the medium-security prison.

It says the inmate’s next of kin has been notified and the BC Coroners Service will review the circumstances of death.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 16, 2020.

The Canadian Press