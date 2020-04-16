Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Chartwell Retirement Residences withdraws guidance for 2020 due to pandemic
by The Canadian Press
Posted Apr 16, 2020 8:54 am EDT
Last Updated Apr 16, 2020 at 8:58 am EDT
MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Chartwell Retirement Residences is withdrawing its 2020 outlook due to the uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.
The company, which owns and operates seniors living residences, says restrictions on residence visits during the pandemic are expected to hurt occupancy levels as it is not permitting visits by prospective residents.
Chartwell says it believes occupancy in its retirement residences will be temporarily affected as a result of reduced move-in activity.
Retirement homes have been hard hit by the pandemic.
Chartwell says 18 of its residences have confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in either a resident, employee or other workers providing direct services to residents.
The company plans to release its first-quarter results on May 7. It has 196 residences and 29,300 suites under management.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 16, 2020.