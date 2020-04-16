Canadian premiere of 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child' delayed to 2021

TORONTO — Mirvish Productions is delaying the opening of a Canadian production of “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” due to the COVID-19 crisis.

The theatre company says the show, which has an all-Canadian cast, will now open sometime in 2021 instead of this fall.

The Canadian premiere was originally set to begin performances on Oct. 23 at Toronto’s Ed Mirvish Theatre.

The Tony Award-winning play is set 19 years after the last instalment in J.K. Rowling’s beloved book series.

Trevor White will star as a grown-up Harry Potter, while his wife Ginny will be played by Trish Lindstrom.

Other cast members include Luke Kimball as the Potters’ son.

“We understand that this delay is disappointing — but it is necessary for us to deliver this spectacular production to audiences on a schedule we feel we can confidently, successfully and safely adhere to, while also fulfilling our commitment to the cast and company, and theatre staff,” said a statement issued Thursday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 16, 2020.

The Canadian Press