Relaxing Canada-U.S. border restrictions still a long way off: Trudeau
by The Canadian Press
Posted Apr 16, 2020 11:50 am EDT
Last Updated Apr 16, 2020 at 12:32 pm EDT
Canadian and American flags fly near the Ambassador Bridge at the Canada/USA border crossing in Windsor, Ont., on March 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Rob Gurdebeke
The two countries imposed a mutual ban on non-essential travel in both directions about a month ago
The U.S. is currently dealing with the heaviest active coronavirus caseload anywhere in the world.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says it will be some time before Canada can seriously consider relaxing its mutual travel restrictions with the United States.
Trudeau, who spoke earlier with his fellow G7 leaders, including Donald Trump, says the president understands that re-opening the Canada-U.S. border is still a long way off.
On Wednesday, Trump said Canada has been doing well in controlling the spread of the virus and suggested that the border with the U.S. would be among the first to be “released.”
But the U.S. is currently dealing with the heaviest active coronavirus caseload anywhere in the world, particularly in the northern border state of New York.
The two countries imposed a mutual ban on non-essential travel in both directions about a month ago, an agreement that’s set to expire early next week.
Trump, who makes no secret of his urgent desire to get the American economy back on its feet sooner rather than later, is expected to release guidelines later today to help state governors plan their exit strategies.
