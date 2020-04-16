Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Barrick says it's on track to meet full-year production targets despite COVID-19
by The Canadian Press
Posted Apr 16, 2020 1:48 pm EDT
Last Updated Apr 16, 2020 at 1:58 pm EDT
The Barrick Gold logo is seen during the company's annual general meeting in Toronto on Tuesday, April 28, 2015. Barrick Gold says it's on track to achieve its guidance for this year despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
TORONTO — Barrick Gold says it’s on track to achieve its production guidance for this year despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The disclosure by Barrick that it is well positioned to meet its full-year targets comes as businesses around the world adjust to a dramatic pullback in activity amid widespread preventative health measures.
The gold miner says it produced 1.25 million ounces of gold and 115 million pounds of copper in its first quarter.
Sales in the first three months of the year totalled 1.22 million ounces of gold and 110 million pounds of copper.
In February, Barrick said it expected to produce between 4.8 million and 5.2 million ounces of gold this year and between 440 million and 500 million pounds of copper.
Barrick is expected to report its full first-quarter result before markets open on May 6.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 16, 2020.