Barrick says it's on track to meet full-year production targets despite COVID-19

TORONTO — Barrick Gold says it’s on track to achieve its production guidance for this year despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The disclosure by Barrick that it is well positioned to meet its full-year targets comes as businesses around the world adjust to a dramatic pullback in activity amid widespread preventative health measures.

The gold miner says it produced 1.25 million ounces of gold and 115 million pounds of copper in its first quarter.

Sales in the first three months of the year totalled 1.22 million ounces of gold and 110 million pounds of copper.

In February, Barrick said it expected to produce between 4.8 million and 5.2 million ounces of gold this year and between 440 million and 500 million pounds of copper.

Barrick is expected to report its full first-quarter result before markets open on May 6.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 16, 2020.

Companies in this story: (TSX:ABX)

The Canadian Press