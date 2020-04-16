Loading articles...

Barrick says it's on track to meet full-year production targets despite COVID-19

Last Updated Apr 16, 2020 at 1:58 pm EDT

The Barrick Gold logo is seen during the company's annual general meeting in Toronto on Tuesday, April 28, 2015. Barrick Gold says it's on track to achieve its guidance for this year despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

TORONTO — Barrick Gold says it’s on track to achieve its production guidance for this year despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The disclosure by Barrick that it is well positioned to meet its full-year targets comes as businesses around the world adjust to a dramatic pullback in activity amid widespread preventative health measures.

The gold miner says it produced 1.25 million ounces of gold and 115 million pounds of copper in its first quarter.

Sales in the first three months of the year totalled 1.22 million ounces of gold and 110 million pounds of copper.

In February, Barrick said it expected to produce between 4.8 million and 5.2 million ounces of gold this year and between 440 million and 500 million pounds of copper.

Barrick is expected to report its full first-quarter result before markets open on May 6.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 16, 2020.

Companies in this story: (TSX:ABX)

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 28 minutes ago
Collision NB 400 north of Teston - two right lanes blocked. #NB400
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 10:52 AM
Retweeted @jilltaylor680: Radar as of 10:39am. Some April snow showers moving through the GTA (April 16)
Latest Weather
Read more