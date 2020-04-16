Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Agriculture group wants Ottawa to prioritize aid to ensure food supply
by The Canadian Press
Posted Apr 16, 2020 1:48 pm EDT
Last Updated Apr 16, 2020 at 1:58 pm EDT
Mary Robinson, President of the Canadian Federation of Agriculture takes part in a press conference, Tuesday, February 25, 2020 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Chartrand
OTTAWA — The Canadian Federation of Agriculture says Ottawa should make the industry a priority during the COVID-19 pandemic, second to the health of Canadians, to ensure the country’s food supply.
President Mary Robinson says the industry is at a tipping point, with farmers being hit by higher costs and a shortage of temporary foreign workers.
Robinson says the federal government needs to establish an emergency fund so producers can overcome mounting costs.
She warns that consumers could see a decrease in the amount and variety of food in grocery stores, as well as higher prices, if action isn’t taken.
Robinson says some farmers are considering not planting crops this year, while others could see product rotting in fields if there aren’t enough workers to help with harvest.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 16, 2020
The Canadian Press
