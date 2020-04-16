Loading articles...

Agent: NFL star Von Miller has COVID-19, is in good spirits

Last Updated Apr 16, 2020 at 6:44 pm EDT

FILE - In this Dec. 6, 2015, file photo, Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller celebrates a sack against the San Diego Chargers during the second half in an NFL football game in San Diego. Miller was selected to the 2010s NFL All-Decade Team announced Monday, April 6, 2020, by the NFL and the Pro Football Hall of Fame. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, FIle)

AURORA, Colo. — Von Miller’s agent says the NFL star has tested positive for the coronavirus and wanted to come forward with his diagnosis to show doubters how serious the disease is.

Joby Branion told The Associated Press on Thursday that Miller is in good spirits while resting at his home in Denver and that Miller plans to speak publicly about his diagnosis on Friday.

Miller, who was recently a unanimous pick to the NFL’s All-Decade team of the 2010s, said last week he trained in San Francisco before returning home to Colorado when the stay-at-home measures went into effect to contain the virus.

___

Follow Arnie Melendrez Stapleton on Twitter: http://twitter.com/arniestapleton

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Arnie Stapleton, The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 8 minutes ago
CLEAR - WB QEW west of Trafalgar. #WBQEW
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:54 PM
Slight chance of afternoon flurries in #Toronto for Friday. A system grazing us to the south may bring a little slu…
Latest Weather
Read more